Kim Kardashian reveals private call with Julius Jones: “I wanted him to transmit some messages”

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she had a conversation with Julius Jones before his planned execution, hours before his death sentence was commuted to life in prison.

Kardashian West, who has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, shared a statement on Thursday (November 18) shortly after news of the commutation broke.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt took steps to spare Jones’ life a few hours before his scheduled execution date.

Kardashian West said on Twitter that she had spent most of the previous day on the phone with Jones.

“While I was on the phone with him, someone came into the room to try and give him his anti-anxiety meds that you are usually forced to take before they execute you so you can be more reassured about the fact that you are about to executed, ”he wrote.

“However, Julius refused because he said that he has a clear conscience and that gives him peace of knowing that he is innocent and that he does not want to be drugged.”

Kardashian West said her phone calls with Jones took place between meetings with her attorney and visits from family members, which “are not yet contact visits.”

“He was still unable to hug his family members before his execution,” he said. “He hasn’t done it in over 20 years.”

Kardashian West said Jones “also wanted me to [ella] send him some messages that were really important to him ”.

“The most important thing is that you should always make sure that what you do is the right thing to do. Julius hung out with the wrong people and that led him to the position he is in today, ”he shared.

“He said if you do something your mom wouldn’t approve of, then you shouldn’t do it. It’s that easy!”

She thanked Stitt and the parole board for commuting Jones’s sentence, adding: “I am so grateful to everyone who used their voice and helped save Julius’s life today.”

The 41-year-old Jones’ execution was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday (November 18). His case has attracted increasing attention over the years, as well as protests that highlight doubts in his case.

Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, during a carjacking.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him.

The profile of Jones’s case grew significantly after she appeared in The Last Defense, a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Professional athletes with ties to Oklahoma, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, had urged Stitt to commute the sentence Jones’s death and sparing his life.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

The Independent and the nonprofit organization Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 recognized signatories to its Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty, with The Independent as the latest in the list. We joined high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, as part of this initiative and are committed to highlighting the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.