Kim Kardashian raised the temperature at the wedding of her friend Simon Hucks

The businesswoman Kim kardashian not only did the temperature rise in the wedding from his friend intimate Simon HucksRather, his speech ended up being highly commented, after what he said. Have you seen her?

If there is someone who has a tight schedule of events all the time, it is Kim kardashian. Precisely, in these last days, he has been seeing wedding at wedding. On this occasion, the businesswoman attended 2 of them almost simultaneously and gave a lot of lyrics to speak.

2 weddings, a friend and a protagonist: Kim Kardashian

The businesswoman first went to the link of her best friend, Paris hilton. There he gave enough to speak for him outfit with which it arrived. But it was not only that, but for becoming the best support of the bride those minutes before she reached the altar.

As if that were not enough, the next day, Kim kardashian had another wedding and it was his friend intimate Simon Huck, well loved and close to the entire Kardashian family. It is worth noting that she said “yes, I do” with her husband Phil Riportella, another great friend of Kim’s.

In this event, they were also present Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker that, once again, showed how intense their relationship is. However, who did not go unnoticed, true to his style, was Kim.

Kim Kardashian made jokes, took all the eyes and raised the temperature

Many will not be surprised, but the American socialite, model, businesswoman and public figure Kim kardashian, from 41 years, she’s used to being noticed by her exuberant presence.

However, this time in the wedding of his friend Simon Huck, managed to take all the limelight from the two lovebirds and not only did it because of how she was dressed, but with a speech that, really, was unmissable.

If there is something that the businesswoman has to spare, besides having a lot of money, it is a sense of humor, and this time, she took advantage of it and joked with her failure in marriages.

Undoubtedly, it did not go unnoticed at all: “I was a bit confused because I really did not understand this matter of marriage, so I do not know what kind of advice I am going to give you tonight” Kim provoked with her statement to all the attendees that, immediately, they burst out laughing.

It should be remembered that Kim kardashian divorced from Kanye west at the beginning of this 2021 and it is very clear that his marriage with the rapper, remained in history. Of course, this time, his friend accompanied him, but without hesitation he joked about it, taking all the looks.

