Kim Kardashian Helps Transport Afghan Women’s Youth Soccer Team to London

Players from the Afghanistan women’s youth soccer team – all ages 13 to 19 – arrived in Britain early Thursday after catching a flight from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, the Leeds United team. of the Premier League and Kim Kardashian West.

A plane chartered by the reality star and carrying more than 30 teenage female gamers and their families – roughly 130 people in all – landed at Stansted Airport near London. The players will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before beginning their new lives in Britain.

Britain and other countries evacuated thousands of Afghans in an accelerated air transport when Kabul fell to Taliban militants in August. Many more people have fled to neighboring countries in hopes of continuing west.

Women playing sport was seen as an act of political resistance against the Taliban, and hundreds of female athletes have fled Afghanistan since the group returned to power and began restricting women’s education and freedoms.

first chapter written today! When I received a call asking help to rescue the youth w team from Afghanistan, I didn’t know even from where to start. Today they flew to UK. Proud to be part of the team to make this real. Let’s dream one day they will play in @LUFC💛💙 pic.twitter.com/XLPv6IXByi – Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 18, 2021

Khalida Popal, a former captain of the Afghanistan women’s national team who has spearheaded efforts to evacuate female athletes, said she was “so happy and so relieved” that girls and women were out of harm’s way.

“Many of those families left their homes when the Taliban took control. Their houses were burned,” Popal told the Associated Press. “Some of their relatives were killed or captured by the Taliban. So the danger and stress were very high, and that is why it was very important to move quickly to get them out of Afghanistan.”

Australia evacuated members of the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, and the youth women’s team relocated to Portugal.



Members of the development team, many of whom come from poor families in the nation’s provinces, managed to reach Pakistan and eventually obtain UK visas. But they were left in limbo for several weeks without a flight out of the country as the time limit on their Pakistani visas reached its final countdown.

The team received help from the Tzedek Association, an American non-profit group that previously helped the last known member of Kabul’s Jewish community leave Afghanistan.

The group’s founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, has worked with reality star Kardashian West on criminal justice reform in the United States. He contacted her to help pay for a chartered plane to the UK.

“Maybe an hour later, after Zoom’s call, I got a text message that Kim wants to finance the entire flight,” Margaretten said.

Kardashian West’s spokesperson confirmed that the star and her SKIMs brand had chartered the flight.