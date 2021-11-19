Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm their relationship

After several weeks of rumors, dates, comments and even a first image together, it finally seems that the obvious is confirmed: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating.





Lorena Montón

The portal PageSix has been in charge of confirming the news that many had suspected for weeks, especially after the meetings between the 41-year-old businesswoman; and the humorist, 28, will increase.

Instagram / FlavorFlav Instagram / FlavorFlav

Both have been seen enjoying dates in New York, where the actor and comedian resides; and in Los Angeles, where she lives with her famous family, to where Davidson moved a few days ago to celebrate her birthday, and where they could be seen posing together for the first time for a photo that was published shortly after on Instagram, hinting that the relationship between the two was practically a fact, even with Davidson promoting the pajamas of the new collection of SKIMS, the successful company of Kardashian.

A relationship that was born from a kiss



Last February, Kim Kardashian announced that she was beginning the procedures to divorce rapper Kanye West, father of her four children, after six years of marriage. A long and expensive process that seemed to come to an end, but was complicated by the first rumors of a relationship between the businesswoman and Pete Davidson, a comedian with whom she starred in a romantic sketch in the legendary program Saturday night Live!, to which Kim was attending as a special guest a few weeks ago. In their performance, they both shared a kiss that sparked, and that resulted in both wanting to see if that attraction reached beyond the television cameras.

Wouldn’t call it “doing sex,” Aladdin pic.twitter.com/bX6bDNqHLt – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

After being seen on a first date at an amusement park and various outings in New York City, Kim and Pete seem to have taken the final step by making their relationship official, as reported by sources consulted with the aforementioned portal, who assure that their Meeting for the humorist’s birthday last Tuesday was the final step.

“They smiled, laughed a lot and you could see them being very fond of each other,” says one of those attending the party to the aforementioned portal.

Pete Davidson also met Kim at the last MET Gala. Evan Agostini / AP

Pete Davidson has thus placed himself in the center of the media spotlight, but the truth is that he is not a stranger on the international social scene, much less among the youth, since he is one of the young comedians with the most future in his profession. His love life has not gone unnoticed either, taking into account that his love history includes first-rate names. To highlight, his relationship and marriage commitment with the singer Ariana Grande, his passionate relationship with the top model Kaia Gerber or his unexpected adventure with the actress Kate Beckinsale, 20 years older than him.

Pete Davidson’s last known relationship was with British actress Phoebe Dynevor (‘Bridgerton’) Third parties

His last known relationship was with actress Phoebe Dynevor, with whom he apparently broke up in mid-August.

Kanye’s next step



However, it seems that the couple will have to face a stone in their shoe, as Kanye West does not seem at all happy with this new relationship and would have tried to prevent his ex-wife from rebuilding her life. Her insistence would have reached such a point that she would have tried to obtain information from her former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and ask her to stop her daughter “for the sake of her image.”

Kanye West doesn’t seem to be doing very well that the mother of his children is rebuilding her life. GTRES

The matriarch of the clan, depending on the environment, would not be very happy with this reaction of his son-in-law, and his greatest concern would be that the rapper would try to use this new relationship against his daughter to put pressure during the divorce process. Especially after West said a few weeks ago in an interview that “he still wanted to be with her” and still “was his wife” because he had not signed the divorce: “My children want their parents to be together, and I want us to be together. together”.

Kanye, with Vinetria at the Donda Academy team presentation. Instagram / nonstopbucket

Despite his feelings, the rapper has been dating a 22-year-old model named Vinetria for a few months, with whom he has already been seen attending various events. This would be the rapper’s second known relationship after the divorce, since last summer he was dating model Irina Shayk for a few weeks.