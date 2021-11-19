Kheira Hamraoui reveals the terrible injuries she suffered during the attack

PSG player Kheira Hamraoui revealed details of the assault she suffered earlier this month. Photo: AFP

Kheira Hamraoui, PSG player, showed the terrible injuries that the aggression he suffered on November 4 left him, in addition to recounting what happened that night.

The French magazine L’Equipe revealed details of the aggression suffered by Kheira Hamraoui when he returned from a dinner at his club in a vehicle with his partner Aminata Diallo and was the victim of an attack by two individuals, that they hit him several times “in the legs with an iron bar.”

The French publication details that the attack on the soccer player began when two hooded men approached the car and with violent shouts said “open the door!”, According to Hamraoui the men managed to get her out of the car and the physical assault began.

The 31-year-old midfielder was thrown to the floor where “He tried to protect himself with his hands as best he could”, while she was hit with an iron bar apparently carried by the attackers.

The blows provoked him leg wounds and in the hands, which the French newspaper published.

The image shows a wound and a huge bruise on the back of the knee. Two weeks after what happened, Hamraoui is under medical and psychological treatment to overcome the attack.

Personal revenge of Abidal’s wife towards Hamraoui, possible cause of the aggression

After the attack on Kheira Hamraouisu, his partner Aminata Diallo was identified as the main suspect, however, was released and now the investigations point to the wife of former French footballer Eric Abidal and the cause would be a possible revenge for Hamraoui’s extramarital affair with the former player.

It turned out that the attackers told Kheira Hamraouisu “So what’s up? Do we sleep with married men?

This week the footballer “asked that her private life be respected, as well as her choice to remain silent in this difficult test” while the Versailles prosecution confirmed that the former French international Eric Abidal, whose name appeared on a phone card of the victim , could appear soon, as well as his wife Hayet.

According to a source close to the case, Hamraoui told investigators that his phone card was “In the name of his ex” and they established that the owner was Abidal.

In a statement, Hayet Abidal asked “the Versailles prosecutor’s office (…) to be interrogated to silence the rumors ”.

The hypothesis of an amorous revenge from Abidal’s environment is “a clue considered among others,” said the Versailles prosecutor’s office, without ruling out the possibility that both the former player and his wife have to testify. The former Barcelona player, Eric Abidal was the sports director of the Spanish club from 2018 to August 2020. Hamraoui played in the women’s team of the entity from 2018 to 2021. According to some media, the two could have been in a relationship at the time.