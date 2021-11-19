Keanu Reeves is the style icon you didn’t expect in 2021 (and his two flagship looks prove it)

It is very possible that, on the occasion of his 57th birthday, you will come across a huge catalog of articles and reports on Keanu Reeves’ film career. Debates about which have been his star films and which are his star projects. Odes to the Neo Matrix, a leading role for the Canadian, everywhere.

Therefore, here we come to talk about what is, probably, less latent: Keanu reeves It’s the style icon to look out for in 2021. In a universe where names like Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Travis Scott are the first that come to mind when it comes to talking about style references, it is Reeves’s who now jumps to the fore.

It may surprise you, since the profile of the interpreter is more discreet than that of other great stars at his height. However, a look at his career, which is honored every September 2, has shown us that It is in the actor of John wick, Speed, The devil’s advocate and The lake House who should we look at this season.

The reason? Keanu reeves appears red carpet after red carpet with two key uniforms that we must replicate to dress well this season. One inspired by the neo-futurist aesthetic of the 2000s, another recycled from the 90s that shows that, although the catwalks prefer the 70s, the street prefers the decade of Friends, the Tamagotchi and the streetwear.

The ‘Neo’ look or how to always wear black without getting bored

Courtesy of Saint Laurent / Getty Images

It was not his first role, but it is probably the one that absolutely everyone knows. We do not know if the mimicry between Keanu Reeves and his Neo was absolute, but it seems that the Canadian has adopted the character’s way of dressing -at least at the chromatic level- for the day to day. And it is that, in this last decade, the times in which the actor has renounced the total black look, in each and every one of the ways you can imagine, when attending an event.