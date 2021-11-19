Keanu Reeves is ready to kill in new John Wick 4 leaked images

The latest action hero i.e Keanu Reeves is back and ready to continue murdering in cold blood in the new leaked images of John wick 4.

The Daily Mail revealed this October 26 a series of images from the recording set of the next film of John wick, with a rather melancholic and calm Keanu sitting at the table facing what appears to be a mysterious guest.

At the moment the images do not show any action sequence, as we are used to John Wick, however, they also bring back Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the enigmatic hotel The Continental.

Here they are:

Keanu Reeves + Ian mcshane “john Wick 4” Paris definiu novas fotos, legais, linda e fofas

📍2021.10.25 / Paris #KeanuReeves🌹🏵🌷 pic.twitter.com/sSQKHYcMh5 – Graciela Beatriz Otero (@ oteromaria93) October 26, 2021

The story that will set John wick 4 It is a complete mystery, but it is a fact that the conflict with The High Table will resume after the end of John Wick 3, plus it will also introduce new characters. While the legendary Donnie Yen will play an old friend of John Wick who “Shares the same history and has many of the same enemies”, the actor of Mortal Kombat Hiroyuki Sanada will play a “Key character”Within the plot, which will be known as Watanabe.

The film began filming at the end of June, and is expected to be released May 27, 2022. But that will not be the end of everything. John wick 5 is also in development alongside a spin-off from The Continental that will include Mel Gibson in its cast.

