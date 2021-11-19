Kavinsky shares his first new music in over eight years with ‘Renegade’

Kavinsky has shared his first new music in over eight years with the new track ‘Renegade’ – check it out below.

The French music producer, best known for his 2010 single “Nightfall,” which appeared in the movie Drive, hasn’t released any new music since 2013.

The new single, which you can listen to here, also features the vocals of Cautious Clay.

Kavinsky worked on “Renegade” with Justice’s Victor Le Masne and Gaspard Augé at the Motorbass studio in Paris.

Cautious Clay, meanwhile, co-wrote the song with the producers.

‘Renegade’ will appear on Kavinsky’s new album ‘Reborn’, the follow-up to his 2013 release ‘Outrun’.

In a four-star review of “Outrun,” NME said at the time: “Cheesy soft-rock guitars, Lovefoxxx guests and Mobb Deep’s Havoc, a plot straight out of a B-series horror movie – this album doesn’t it should work.

“That he does so is due to Kavinsky’s painstaking production and his dark vision of where rock and electro meet. Years of touring with Daft Punk have left a deep mark, and Kavinsky has created a brilliant synth sound that it’s undermined by a sinister edge. Tracks like the swaggering “Blizzard,” the eerily sexy “Nightcall,” and the consciously exaggerated “First Blood” make you feel as good as Ryan Gosling on a pleasure trip, even if you’re sitting down. on the 8.15am East Coast service to Peterborough. “