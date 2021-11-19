Kate Winslet on self-love and deaf ears to the ‘body

Kate Winslet tells us exclusively what makes her feel strong and powerful, from her training in youth and harsh criticism of her body, to meeting again.

By: Jessica Moreno

Kate Winslet championed the beauty of her curves and empowered women long before the concept of ‘body acceptance’ was mainstreamed into popular culture. Today it continues to open the mind and the path of the new generations to motivate them to love themselves as they are. He tells us exclusively.

Kate Winslet’s Kind of Roles

The 45-year-old actress has stood out on and off screens since the beginning of her career, and her recent performance on the series. Mare of Easttown has not been the exception.





Not only were we amazed by her perfect American accent being English, but she played a raw and real woman, without makeup, without pretty clothes and without fear of showing her wrinkles; a canvas that allowed us to see without distractions a character in a duel, trying to overcome himself.

Those are the kinds of roles that Winslet has played for years, stories with impact that, far from showing impossibly perfect women, have revealed the true women power, a concept that the new global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris learned very early.

Complicated relationships

His relationship with the film industry has not been easy. At age 14, a theater teacher told her that she would have to settle for the fat girl roles if she wanted to have a career in Hollywood.

The late fashion critic, Joan Rivers, once commented that if Winslet had been three kilos less, Leonardo Dicaprio I could have put her on the board on Titanic. And these are just a few examples of the body shaming brutal that he has had to face.

Kate has also shared how cruel the press was to her and how difficult it was to read articles calculating her weight or talking about her diet, especially in her 20s, how old she was when she rose to fame.

“It may sound cliché, but beauty comes from within, of our strength, trust and the value we give ourselves”.

A very real woman

Considered ‘irreverent’ for her responses to the press, today Winslet is one of the most respected actresses in the industry. “The experiences have made me who I am and time helped me to realize my value,” he confesses.

“I have learned to accept my flaws and not be so hard on myself, I no longer pursue the unattainable physical ideals that, perhaps, I had in my 20s, when I was more naive and vulnerable. The fact of having my own family, the pride I feel when I am with my children and the happiness that it gives me to see them become humble souls, is where my true value comes from ”, he tells us, referring to the iconic slogan“ Because you love it. vouchers ”, which celebrates beauty without stereotypes.