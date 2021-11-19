Kamiya apologizes to Microsoft and the players for the cancellation of Scalebound

In 2017 Platinum Games and Microsoft announced the cancellation of Scalebound, a third-person role-playing game that at that time had been in development for several years, we even got to see some gameplay during Gamescom 2015.

However, the project did not develop as planned and had to be canceled, although today the IP continues to belong to Xbox there is no known project about it. Hideki Kamiya, director of Platinum Games and its founder, talks about everything that happened in Cutscenes; where in one of his videos he apologizes to Microsoft and all the players who were waiting for its launch.

The cancellation of Scalebound was due to lack of experience

In a series of videos about Hideki Kamiya’s life and his experience within Platinum Games, he has talked about the development of Scalebound and why it was canceled. The main reason was the lack of experience, they were overwhelmed by the project and the trust that Microsoft placed in them. For this reason, its director and founder apologizes to the Americans and the players.