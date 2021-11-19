Juanfer Quintero returns to give clues about his return to River Plate with this unusual message

Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero returns to give many clues about his return to River Plate with a message

November 18, 2021 18:03

Juan Fernando Quintero continues to give great clues to his future on his social networks. The Colombian has been leaving many indications of a possible return to River Plate in the next season and surprises the fans.

The bad present that Chinese football is going through means that Shenzhen FC, a team with which it has a current contract, cannot pay the agreed salary, so it would be looking for its way out of there.

Therefore, some clues on their social networks that appeared, and a subsequent confirmation of a talk by the player with the Millionaire’s coach, Marcelo Gallardo.

However, the player still has a current contract with the Chinese Super League club and will have to negotiate to confirm his departure. But as he does so, the clues keep popping up.

This time, in the match between Colombia and Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, a poster showed that even the fans of their country have the memory of their passage through River.

The fans made fun of the new coach of the Paraguay National Team, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, remembering River Plate’s victory against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores, where Juanfer was the protagonist.