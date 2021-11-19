Jorge Alcocer. Presidency denies rumors of resignation of the Secretary of Health

Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, general coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, denied the resignation of Jorge Alcocer as head of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), in the face of rumors on social networks.

“For those who are concerned about false rumors about his resignation,” said Ramírez Cuevas, highlighting the intervention of the Secretary of Health at the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention.

Who is Jorge Alcocer?

Alcocer Varela was born in Mexico City in 1946. In 1970 he received the title of Surgeon from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), with Honorable Mention. He completed his training in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at the National Institute of Nutrition with the endorsement of UNAM. In 1980 he obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Immunology at the ICRF Tumor Immunology, at the University of London, England and in 2007 he obtained a Doctorate in Medical Sciences from UNAM.

He is currently Emeritus Researcher in Medical Sciences and Head of the Intellectual Property Unit of the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

He has Rheumatology Certification by the Mexican Council of Rheumatology, of which he was one of its Presidents in 1990.

AMLO’s scolding Alcocer

A few days ago, when leading the presentation of the Colima Aid Plan, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and the director of Insabi, Juan Ferrer, to solve the problem of the lack of medications.

“But we already have to finish solving the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer, this is for Dr. Alcocer: I no longer want to hear that there are no medications and I do not want excuses, of any kind.”

The head of the Executive reproached his collaborators that “he cannot sleep soundly if there are no medicines to care for the sick.”

Although later, the President clarified that it was not a scolding, he said that the problem of the shortage of medicines must be solved.

