Jorge Alcocer denies his resignation, but acknowledges that if AMLO asks him to “I’m leaving today”

Jorge Alcocer denied that he submitted his resignation to Health Secretary (SSa) of the Federal Government, however, indicated that if the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He asks “I’m leaving today.”
The head of the SSa participated in the closing of the International Congress ‘Mental Health and Prevention of Addictions in Peacebuilding’, where he stated that his duty ends in three years.
In principle, I am perhaps the least stable here, I will be there for three years, but if the president says that until tomorrow, then I am leaving today, I will anticipate, “he said.
Alcocer Varela also highlighted the importance of self-reflection to evaluate “what we could do and how we could do better.”
The rumors of the resignation of Jorge Alcocer to the Ministry of Health emerged after the president Lopez Obrador asked you to leave behind the ‘excuses’ to guarantee the supply of medicines in Mexico, especially those to treat childhood cancer.
I no longer want to hear that medications are missing and I do not want excuses, of any kind. We cannot sleep soundly if there are no medicines to treat the sick, ”López Obrador said.
The possibility of resignation grew when he was the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who accompanied the president to Washington DC, as part of his entourage for the North America Leaders Summit.
With information from López-Dóriga Digital