Jennifer Lopez proved to look the same or better than 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez shines. She is in love, she returned to the stage after the pandemic and broke it and she looks splendid at 52 years old.

Incredible to see her so radiant, beautiful and happy after the breakdown of her marriage with Marc Anthony, among other difficult moments for the actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman.

Of course, if we talk about sad moments of the Bronx diva, we can tell an iconic one: the cancellation of the wedding with her boyfriend Ben affleckBack in 2004, when they were considered one of the most important couples in Hollywood.

Before and after: Jennifer on stage. Hello Mexico

Apparently, everything can turn around in life and love, which spent decades sleeping crouched in their hearts, resurfaced 17 years later, stronger and fiery than ever. Thus, they show us the permanent postcard of a couple as beautiful as they are caramelized in different events, social networks or photos stolen by the media.

Dressed to kill at the Dolce & Gabbana event. Source. Instagram @Jlo

And it is that the boys are renewed. At 49 years old Ben affleck He is also more turned, smiling and handsome than ever. Their looks in matches they are for the heart attack: she wears the same tone in her earrings as that of Ben’s tie, as they did there in the first years of their relationship. At that, the fans go crazy with cuteness!

Jennifer López: 20 years is nothing

Little and young Jennifer. Hello Mexico.

This is how Jennifer Lopez is at her best. The Latin star walks hand in hand with her love, enjoys family moments with her children, twins Max and Emme, her mother and in the meantime she is in the mainstream constantly with songs such as “Change the step” with one of the most acclaimed artists, the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro.

His look to celebrate 52. Source. Instagram @Jlo

“I’ve never been better,” she declared in June of this year, before turning 52. As for what you see, beyond her statements of happiness, it really shows! Her velvety skin glows incredibly, her body looks more worked and curvy than ever and her looks they are incredible!

A chocolate look to accompany Ben in the presentation of The Last Duel. Source. Instagram @Jlo

She waits for him and watches him talk, in love. Source. Instagram @Jlo

Let’s only remember her recent visit to Las Vegas with a backless dress and the postcards that she uploaded to her personal account on Instagram. Or the speech of Ben affleck at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel and the images he shared of his look looking at him rapt. Or the look with which he stood out in Venice at a Dolce & Gabbana event. Not to mention his look in a bikini with which she celebrated her 52 years aboard a yacht with Ben.

Finally, the magazine covers she has starred in lately, in which her legs seem eternal and her face angelic.

In the month of November, he already attended several public events, the last one was in Las Vegas. Source. Instagram @Jlo

Romantic, beautiful and hyper toned, thanks to her frequent visits to the gym and her work on stage, you could not ask for more from this Latin star. Happier, impossible. We are facing the best version of Jennifer Lopez Will your fans match?

After watching this video about how she prepared her return to the stage, unexpected to have another opinion, she is a goddess, talented and unique!