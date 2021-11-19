Jennifer Lopez is made of gold with the cache she has collected for the movie ‘Marry Me’

The diva Jennifer López is about to release the movie ‘Marry Me’, which stars alongside the famous actor Owen Wilson, and the Colombian singer Maluma. Although it was scheduled to be released this year, Universal Pictures postponed the date until February 11, 2022. Although it has not been revealed exactly how much the diva has charged for this production, it is speculated on social networks that they were more than 6 million dollars, a not inconsiderable figure.

The story of ‘Marry Me’ takes place in New York City, and is a romantic comedy, in which Jennifer López plays Kat Valdez, a singer who breaks her engagement with her boyfriend, played by Maluma, and decides to suddenly marry one of her followers, played by actor Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson is a divorced high school math teacher, who arrives at a concert dragged by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman), and her best friend (Sarah Silverman), where he meets Kat (Jennifer Lopez), whom he collapses. life on stage. After discovering her boyfriend’s infidelity, she looks a stranger in the eye, a face in the crowd, and there appears Wilson, whom she marries without knowing him. The film also features a soundtrack performed by Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, which was recorded in Miami, including the film’s title track, also titled ‘Marry Me’.

JLo is one of the Latin celebrities with the greatest impact in the entertainment industry, due to his great career, both in music and on the big screen. She remains one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood, having starred in ‘Selena’ in 1999, which was the film that led her to stardom. Since then, his career has been on the rise, and he has achieved a net worth valued at approximately $ 400 million, with an annual production of more than $ 40 million.

She was the first Hispanic actress to earn more than a million dollars in profit, for the movie ‘Selena’. It was also the first to reach number one in the same week, with the album and movie ‘Wedding Plans’, in addition, it holds the record for the most tickets sold at a concert in Las Vegas.

The diva’s capital could soon double after the signing that she achieved this year of a millionaire contract with Netflix, to produce scripted programs and other reality television, among which she is already working on two productions: ‘The Mother’ and ‘The Cipher’. The duration or the remuneration that Nuyorican Productions, (JLo’s production company) will receive is not known, but specialized media assure that it is a multi-year contract with a value of several million dollars.

With the profits that Jennifer López has added to her bank account, it is possible that she will acquire a mansion in California, valued at 65 million dollars, according to US media. And she would go to live with her current partner, Ben Affleck, with whom she has revived love 17 years later, after breaking her engagement with Alex Rodríguez.