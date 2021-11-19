Jennifer Lawrence was a fangirl when she met Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence talked about meeting her Cost Ariana Grande and the truth is that, who would not have done the same as her?

Jennifer Lawrence’s undying love for all things Kardashian is well documented, but during a panel for her new movie, Don’t look up, Lawrence opened up about another star (and co-star) that makes her lose her cool: supreme singer Ariana Grande.

During a question and answer session with BAFTA voters at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, Lawrence revealed that when she first met Grande, she became a “winner of a radio contest” and “was so nervous and excited.” she could barely keep her composure.

“She can’t make bad music. Since then I have reflected on how I behave with Ariana Grande. She looked like a winning fan of the radio contest, ”Lawrence said during the panel, which was shared by Variety. “I was so excited and nervous trying to keep up that I walked into her hotel room and said, ‘Hi!’ and I sat down ”.

Jennifer Lawrence was also amazed at how much it takes to really be Ariana Grande, saying, “I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately… There were all these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘You live here? ‘”.

Along with Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, Lawrence stars alongside Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and Kid Cudi, reports Entertainment tonight.

And if all the Ariana Grande fangirl moment wasn’t enough for Lawrence to remember this production, he told Vanity fair that there was a flaw in the wardrobe that he will never forget.

“And the nose rings… you just hang down; the other is a magnet, ”he said, noting that he nearly choked on them several times. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Original note: InStyle.com

