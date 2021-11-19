Jennifer Lawrence and her cream pants from The Row for summer 2021

It is rare that a pair of pants grab a headline. However, when it comes to Jennifer Lawrence and his pants The Row (they fit perfectly to the body) no amount of headlines are enough. Overall, the fresh piece captures the ideal ‘mood’ post quarantine, that we seek so much.

After spending months in confinement, it is difficult to return to normality and we want to do it with elegant pants, but do not feel uncomfortable in the least. Jennifer Lawrence gives us the keys to style for this summer 2021 with this pair that belongs to the most recent collection of the Olsen twins.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, had previously been captured walking the streets of New York with ‘leggings’, a pair of classic Converse and a ‘Yankees’ cap; and this weekend he surprised us with the model ‘Igor’, The Row’s number one best-seller; combined with a ‘crop top’ White; sunglasses from the The Row x Oliver Peoples collaboration; ‘Travel’ sneakers by Dior, and a Celine bag on his shoulder.

The latter is one of her favorite bags and a key piece in her wardrobe. model 16 by Celine, who designed Heidi slimane in his early years when taking the reins of the brand. However, all the attention is on his pants, made in a light mix of cotton and linen gabardine, with large pockets and double pleats. They have just the right amount of freshness and style.