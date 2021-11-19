Jennifer Aniston shows off her natural face without fear of showing her wrinkles – New Woman

Talk about Jennifer Anison is to talk about beauty and naturalness. At 52, the actress boasts a body surgery free and a face without aesthetic treatments.

The remembered Rachel from Friends is in one of its new stages, debuting as an entrepreneur with its line of beauty products for hair with its brand Lolavie.

Through your account at Instagram shared with his followers a tutorial of step two of this product that ensures a shiny and silky mane.

Your brand stands out for being vegan, cruelty free, paraben and sulfate free.

Jennifer Aniston shows herself to be natural

Aniston appeared in a video fresh from the bathroom with her wet hair to show the before and after applying the first step that it is a spray, and then continue with a styling cream.

Finally you can see how it appears with its dry and shiny hair.

However, what stood out the most about this tutorial It is the naturalness with which the diva showed off her face without a drop of makeup, revealing her few wrinkles.

And yes, despite his age, he looks very good and with few expression lines that he proudly displays whenever he can by demonstrating his maturity on the aging.

The compliments on the part of the internauts did not wait who thanked for the video and praised its natural beauty.