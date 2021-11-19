Jennifer Aniston showed that her abdomen is not flat and this does not detract from its beauty – New Woman

No body is perfect and more and more celebrities dare to show their figures without retouching or filters. One of them was Jennifer Aniston, who showed that her abdomen is not flat in a tight-fitting dress.

The “Friends” actress is one of the most beloved in the world and, from a very young age, became one of fashion references for women of all the world.

Let’s remember that since she played the beloved “Rachel”, Jennifer wore the most avant-garde looks of the 90s and The early 2000s, which made her a figure that inspired the whole world, especially when it came to looks and styles.

Although time has passed and today the celebrity is 52 years old, is still relevant in the world of fashion and each of the outfits that she wears becomes a reference for women of all ages.

This is especially important when these outfits don’t try to hide the woman she is with the naturalness that his figure possesses.

The actress he’s not afraid to show himself in his most natural versions And this is constantly demonstrated by the looks she wears and with each of the publications she makes on her Instagram account.

Jennifer Aniston proves her body isn’t perfect and she’s proud

Although many celebrities try to wear outfits that do not reveal any trait considered “imperfection” According to beauty standards, Jennifer Aniston has no problem showing herself as she is.

This became clear when she wore a white satin dress that revealed every curvy of the actress, even, that outstanding area that many women have in the part of the belly.

The famous dress was simple cut with a loose neckline and a slight gathered at the side in the area of ​​the hips.

The poses of the interpreter revealed the details of the body that, far from being perfect, it represents many women.

Aniston dazzled for her security and naturalness, which undoubtedly a “plus” for her beauty.