Jennifer Aniston, crying on the floor after saying goodbye to ‘The Morning Show’

A few days ago, the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ came to an end, and now the actress Jennifer Aniston has shared some unpublished images from the last day of shooting that has thrilled all the fans.

Still it is not known if ‘The Morning Show’ will have a third season, so the farewell has been very emotional, taking into account the circumstances. In the post that Jennifer Aniston uploaded to her Instagram account, we could see her sharing a big hug with Wish Terry, co-star, and also saying goodbye to Nestor Carbonell on artificial snow. A photo could not be missing next to Reese witherspoon at the news table. The actress was so sad that He even ended up crying on the set floor.

“Goodbye for the moment to my family from ‘The Morning Show’. We did it. We’ve reached the finish line and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a team you can only dream of, and directors who held my hand on this wild and emotional journey. Thank you all for being part of the trip. We finished filming guys. “

More goodbyes

Reese witherspoon He also uploaded a series of photographs to his Instagram account to say goodbye to ‘The Morning Show’ and pay tribute to the entire team that made the series possible.

“We have the most incredible directors on ‘The Morning Show.’ These are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life. I can’t believe tonight is already FINAL! A huge thank you to ALL of our amazing cast and crew members for making all the magic happen! “

Social media explodes

The publication was filled with comments from friends and fans of the actress, who were overwhelmed by the emotional photographs. Wish Terry left these words in the post “You give great hugs, affectionate, happy and warm like you. Thank you for your generosity and your great talent.” Many fans said such nice things as “There are no words. Alex Levy will have a special place in our hearts forever.”

…

It sure interests you …

Jennifer Aniston’s parents were also actors and gave her this advice about her future