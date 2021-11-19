“It’s me; it’s Mario Bros”

Chris pratt recognizes that it is a dream to voice the character of a videogame that he loved when he was little: Super Mario Bros .

The controversy on social networks points to the character's Italian accent and whether the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be able to reproduce it.

Since Nintengo announced that Chris Pratt to voice Mario in recent Super Mario Bros movie, speculation has skyrocketed. What would Chris Pratt look like in a live-action movie like Mario Bros? Would you be the best candidate to play the jumping plumber?

Social networks have been flooded with the possibilities of the American actor as the popular animated video game character. Of course, there has been no lack of imaginative representations of the star of Guardians of the Galaxy If I had to perform a live action movie. How would Chris Pratt’s abs fit into Super Mario’s body?

For his part, Chris Pratt has been enthusiastic because he says it was one of the arcade machines he played the most as a child. So for him it is a dream. “It’s a wild thing. But clearly I have stolen a wish from someone and I am waiting for the arrow of karma to come and return it to me“the actor joked.

In this case, it will give voice to an animated film created in 2017 that has not yet reached the screens due to delays and adjustments. It is expected that in December 2022 Mario Bross and his gang will be in theaters. For now, Chris Pratt has launched an “It’s me, it’s Mario” as an aperitif on his Instagram.

On the other hand, the choice of the cast has sparked the usual controversies on social networks. They share a role to put voices the actress of Lady’s Gambit Anya Talylor-Joy (will be the princess Peach) and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will be Luigi. For the villain the popular has been chosen Jack Black (School of Rock). Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) will be Toad and Seth Rogen (Super Stars) will put the voice to Donkey kong in the English version.

The problem has come from italian community that has drawn attention to the characters and their quirky accent in front of a cast without Italian speakers. Pratt has defended himself by saying that he will work hard to get the best voice for the character.

