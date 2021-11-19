Is Cyberpunk 2077 on its way to Xbox Game Pass? CD Projekt reveals it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

It is becoming increasingly common to see Xbox Game Pass receiving a greater number of premiere games and some of the largest productions in the entire industry. For this reason, users were not unreasonable to think that Cyberpunk 2077 he was on his way to service.

The CD Projekt RED game was featured in a recent promo for Xbox Cloud Gaming, a cloud service offered as part of Game Pass that arrived on consoles this week. Because of this, many thought about the possibility of seeing the RPG in the service soon.

The news reached the ears of CD Projekt RED, so a member of the study spoke on the subject and clarified what his plans are with Cyberpunk 2077 and Xbox Game Pass.

We will see Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

Radek Grabowski, head of global public relations for CD Projekt RED, reacted to reports of the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass. While many players dream of seeing the RPG on the service, we recommend that you do not get too illusions for now.

This since the Grabowski denied the launch of the title on the Microsoft platform with a concise answer: “I only thought I would intervene to say that there are no Game Pass plans to Cyberpunk 2077”.

Many believe that the launch of the title on the service would help to overcome the bad streak it had during its premiere; however, it appears that CD Projekt RED is not interested in this plan, at least for now.

Remember that the studio is still working on multiple improvements, additional content and the promised update for next-generation consoles. Having said that, Cyberpunk 2077 It won’t debut on Xbox Game Pass for now, but maybe it could happen in the distant future.

I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. – Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Look for more news related to him in this link.

