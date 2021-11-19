Instagram users may report a problem with the ‘app’ by shaking the phone with force | Science and Technology

The social network Instagram has announced new changes and tools that will revolutionize the way we use this application. The additions are summarized in two: that by shaking the mobile phone strongly an incident can be reported, and the possibility of editing the ‘Reels’ once published.

Adam Mosseri, the director of Instagram, has announced this in a video posted on his social networks. Mosseri has dubbed the new tools ‘Hidden Gems’, which means ‘hidden gems’ in its English translation.

The ‘Rage Shake’ refers to the possibility of reporting a problem to the application simply by shaking the mobile with force. As long as the device has the application open and the screen turned on, Instagram will enable an automatic message to register the failure report when detecting the movement.

On the other hand, the application will also incorporate another novelty: to be able to edit the ‘Reels’ once they have been published. Until now, it was not possible to delete a video or an image from the ‘Reel’, but now the developers of the app intend to change it. An ‘Edit’ button will be enabled at the top right of the publication and a video fragment or image integrated into the publication can be selected and modified.

These new tools will be available shortly on both Android and iOS, however, for the moment it is only contemplated to incorporate it in the United States.