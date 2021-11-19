Inhabitants of Coyoacán demonstrate against the megaproject

With a view to 2026 World Cup, a megaproject was unveiled to renew the Aztec stadium and its surroundings; however, this project did not appeal to everyone.

Just today, the day that the FIFA visited the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to analyze the property as the headquarters of the World Cup, a group of little more than 30 inhabitants of Coyoacán marched outside to protest the Azteca Stadium Joint Project.

The residents of the mayor’s office point out that the project threatens their well-being and would worsen water shortages in the surrounding areas.

“Water yes project no”shouted the protesters, who also carried blankets and signs repudiating the project.

Ruben Ramirez Almazan, one of those who led the protest, recriminated that the Azteca Stadium “never cares about what happens on match days in the streets that connect to the building, but they do call themselves the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula “.

#Video “Water yes, project no” Neighbors of the Coyoacán mayor’s office demonstrate against the project at the Azteca Stadium, heading for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/tRiD5V0R06 – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) November 18, 2021

Likewise, they assure “that they will go in looking for the authorities because what they are trying to do is unconstitutional. “

The Azteca Stadium Complex seeks the construction of a complex with hotels, shopping centers, parking lots and green areas; however, they show possible gentrification.

