Infonavit 2021: Launch new CREDIT for INACTIVE workers; this is how it will work

The INFONAVIT undertook a new method of credit for workers inactive, In conjunction with the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), this new modality promises to be one of the engines of the future of the housing industry in Mexico.

During the first year of operations, it is estimated that 25 thousand credits of this type will be granted, which will allow beneficiaries without a current active employment relationship to access a living place.

