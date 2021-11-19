Infonavit 2021: Launch new CREDIT for INACTIVE workers; this is how it will work

The INFONAVIT undertook a new method of credit for workers inactive, In conjunction with the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), this new modality promises to be one of the engines of the future of the housing industry in Mexico.

During the first year of operations, it is estimated that 25 thousand credits of this type will be granted, which will allow beneficiaries without a current active employment relationship to access a living place.

The general director of Infonavit, Carlos Martínez, stressed that the body he directs has an outstanding debt with the working class of Mexico, so this step is expected to reach more beneficiaries.

According to ABM projections, there are currently 1.1 million workers inactive they own credits for 120,000 pesos on average in your home savings account.

After the pandemic, both unemployment and homelessness suffered an abrupt escalation, which creates a difficult outlook for future generations regarding the issue of acquiring wealth, we will see if this new alternative meets expectations.

How does the Infonavit Account + Bank CREDIT work for INACTIVE workers?

The initiative is named Infonavit Account + Bank Credit, and it hopes to close the gap between jobs with legal benefits and those without. It will allow the Institute’s beneficiaries who do not have an active employment relationship to use their balance in the Housing Sub-Account as a down payment on mortgage financing.

With this new scheme, the banking institution affiliated with the ABM, will be in charge of making the profile of the borrower and will determine the amount of the financing, that is, the total amount of the loan.

For its part, Infonavit will participate with 30% of the credit and the rest will be provided by the financial institution and reminds its users that in this portal They can do the procedure to be a beneficiary:

This program will have an interest rate on the credit granted by Infonavit will be 10.45%, while the rate for the proportional part of the bank will be determined by the banking institution chosen by the beneficiary.

You will have fixed monthly payments for the entire duration of the credit with a stipulated amount and time after calculating the age of the beneficiary.