In talks Aaron Judge’s extension

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge’s potential contract extension with the Yankees will be a topic of conversation this offseason, according to the club’s general manager, Brian Cashman, who plans to agree with the patrolman before training.
Judge has expressed his desire to play his entire career with the Yankees, after a season in which he led the team in multiple offensive categories. Judge is entering his final year of refereeing eligibility and could be a free agent after the 2022 season.
“We will have discussions on an annual and multi-year contract,” Cashman said. “We are practically a year away from free agency, so we will have conversations with Judge’s representatives. But obviously, he’s been a great Yankee and he’s certainly impacted us positively for a long time. “
Judge turns 30 in April and is coming off a $ 10.175 million win last season, when he hit .287 / .373 / .544 (OPS + of 149) with 24 doubles, 39 home runs and 93 RBIs in 148 games.
At this week’s Owners Meetings, Yankees top owner Hal Steinbrenner expressed his desire to keep Judge in New York.
“He’s a great Yankee,” Steinbrenner said. “He is one of the faces of the franchise, he is a great leader and very good in the clubhouse. It’s definitely something I’m willing to talk to Cashman about, but nothing concrete has happened yet. “
