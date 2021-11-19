In foreign currency, the price of the dollar starts strong today against the Mexican peso

Mexico City. At the start of the day today, Friday, November 19, the American dollar It has been recovering ground with respect to the currencies of other countries, after the perception of the projected restrictions in Europe improved, due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in that continent. It is so this morning the Mexican peso was placed in 20.73 units per dollar at the exchange rate. During the early morning, the peso touched the 20.88 units in its exchange rate against the dollar.

However, the Mexican peso started the day today trading around the 20.79 units per dollar. The economist Gabriela Siller indicates that “in recent days the exchange rate has risen overnight and falls during the day. For exporters who want to take hedges, the most appropriate thing is to leave overnight positions, staggered and less than 100% of the obligations to leave space at the market exchange rate ”.

The Mexican peso has also been impacted by the strengthening of the dollar against currencies of emerging countries, which is in turn an effect of the collapse of the lira, turkish currency, which generated a wave of falls, such as that of the Mexican Stock Exchange, which reached its worst levels since September.

The significant rise in the exchange rate today reminds us how sensitive the Mexican peso is to what happens abroad. Mexico has almost no commercial relationship with Turkey, but the peso is dragged down when the Turkish lira depreciates. – Gabriela Siller Pagaza (@GabySillerP)

November 18, 2021





And while the US currency gained ground this morning, the euro has fallen as much as 0.7% against the dollar, after countries like Austria and Germany cracked down on the advance. Covid-19.

These include blockades and mandatory confinement of unvaccinated people, who cannot go to work unless they have a negative test result. Other countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also tightened restrictions on the population, as measures to combat the increasing cases of Covid-19.

