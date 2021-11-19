Ilunga Makabu threatens Canelo: ‘I will knock you out and people will remember it’

Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders went over the top and ended up in the hospital for the beating they received at the hands of Saúl Álvarez, but Ilunga Makabu is different, he does not like to testify to the press, to appear on the front pages saying inconsistencies or insulting his rival, but what he does affirm is that will knock out Canelo.

On Wednesday, the mexican fighter surprised everyone by announcing that will go from 168 to 190 pounds for search for the WBC Cruising World Championship, in the power of the Congolese, this despite the fact that our compatriot recently became the undisputed World Champion of Super Media, something never achieved.

Contrary to the most recent opponents, Ilunga Junior Makabu takes it as a great honor to face Álvarez Barragánbut warns you whatever you are looking for “you will find it by fists” Because just as Canelo fights for Mexico, he will fight for an entire continent.

“I could say that Canelo is crazy because he is challenging a very dangerous man like me. He is a man and he is putting himself in the path of someone who has him in his sights, who is pursuing a very big dream and I will be waiting for him, “the African told the channel. Fight Hub TV.

After that it was that Makabu sentenced Canelo, pointing out that his great advantage is that he is “unknown” to the world and no one knows what to expect from him, while they can locate him and everyone from Guadalajara and know how he fights every time he gets on the string.

“I’ll make people love boxing by seeing me and give Canelo what he’s looking for, a good fight, something that people remember. Everyone knows who Álvarez is and how he fights, but they know very little about me, I’m capable of boxing, defending, being a coach, hitting hard, let’s see if Canelo resists. I’m going to knock out Canelo Álvarez“, he sentenced.

Mexico has my respect, they know boxing: Ilunga

Ensuring that you have been in our country on multiple occasions, Ilunga said he would love for the fight to be in Mexico because the public “knows a lot” about the sport that he loves so much, but also asks that Africa be considered as a possible venue to write an indelible page in the history of boxing.

“Canelo wants to make history by showing that he can rise to this division, let him do it, this is boxing and I just know I’m very excited. I do not know where the fight will be, I would love it to be in Mexico because I have been there many times and it is people who love boxing, also in Las Vegas or why not in Africa, in my Congo, in the great jungle to do something huge to represent my people, “he said.

Who is Ilunga Makabu?

With 34 years of age and 28-2 professional record, Ilunga Makabu made his boxing debut in 2008 losing Against the South African Khayeni Hlungwane, but far from collapsing he chained 19 consecutive victories, until the British Tony Bellew knocked him out in the third round in a fight for the then vacant Cruiserweight title in 2016.

After that he adds 9 wins in a row, the penultimate of those in January 2020 to erect WBC Cruising World Champion against the Polish Michal Cieslak, who was imposed by unanimous decision.