‘I would say yes to Xavi before picking up’

Rafael Marquez He mentioned again that he would be delighted to return to Barcelona now in his role as coach and that in case Xavi look for him, he would accept ‘before picking up the phone’.

Likewise, the Mexican defender champion of the Champions League with the Barcelona, assured that Xavi is a good choice to take the reins of the Blaugrana team, but asked for patience so that he can work with the team.

“I already saw him on the field. His way of understanding is quite clear and evidence that he is qualified to coach Barcelona. Knowing him, I know that he will not change his style of play, because it is an essential part of his philosophy,” he said Marquez on the ninth Coach Day.

“(Xavi) has had little time to work with the entire squad, so you have to be patient, but he is excited and is imposing his rules,” said Rafa.

Finally, Marquez mentioned that there was a rapprochement with Joan Laporta to return to Barcelona, but could not be due to administrative issues. “I am preparing to return when the situation arises, I hope it is not too late,” Rafael said.

