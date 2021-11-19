“I wish I had never met him”

EFE

The richest man in the world and co-founder of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, is quite an active person on his Twitter account, even a few weeks ago he asked his followers on this platform whether or not he should sell a part of his shares at the electric car company.

Recently, the businessman, who has a fortune of more than 300 billion dollars, He also revealed in this social network who was the worst person he worked with throughout his professional life. The billionaire pointed to Martin Eberhard, co-founder of Tesla, as the winner of this title.

Musk responded to a thread in which a version about the founding of Tesla was mentioned. “The story of the founding of Tesla, as Eberhard portrayed it, is patently false. I wish I never met him”Wrote the South African.

He added: “Eberhard is by far the worst person i ever worked with in my entire career. Given the number of people I’ve worked with over the years, that’s really saying something … ”.

When questioned via Twitter about the fact, Musk assured that Eberhard almost brought the company to failure.

“He came very close to killing Tesla through a combination of poor managerial decisions, kicking out talented people, bad engineering, big mistakes in the supply chain and an elaborate deception about the true cost and schedule of the Tesla Roadster, ”said Musk.

Finally, the businessman indicated that is thinking of doing a podcast to tell everything that happened during the creation of Tesla, which was co-founded by Musk, Eberhard, JB Straubel, Marc Tarpenning and Ian Wright, in 2003.

