“I warned them that the United States would surpass Mexico”

Jorge Campos recalled that he was criticized and was called “crazy” when he mentioned that the MLS organization would surpass that of the MX League.

In 1996, the World Cup exporter Jorge Campos migrated to the nascent United States league to play in LA Galaxy in Los Angeles and 25 years later he remembers that “I warned them; I said that the United States would surpass us ”.

“When I went to MLS and saw his project, I commented that because of his organization he was growing, that the United States was growing and in the future it was going to beat us. They criticized me and said that I was wrong, that I wanted to look good with the MLS. They said a thousand things, that he was crazy, ”Jorge Campos told ESPN Digital.

Getty Images

“I was not wrong. I pointed out that the US project was the best I had seen and that is why I had decided to go there, for the future that came from MLS. It’s incredible that we don’t learn, ”he added.

For Jorge Campos, Mexico’s three defeats against the United States -in different tournaments-, the most recent in the Concacaf octagonal towards Qatar 2022, as well as the fall against Canada says a lot, but not everyone sees it.

“They are not thinking about money. The United States is moving forward and Canada is already growing as well. They have a money process. They are not thinking about money, but about growing sportily ”and regrets that Mexican soccer goes through the same problems every four years.

“I think that the team that Ricardo La Volpe led is the one that had no problems qualifying for a World Cup. It happened to us, facing the United States in 1994, we had problems; we lost the first game and there was only one ticket. Today there are three and a half tickets that we are going to qualify, no problem. The issue is what we want for the future ”.

Jorge Campos was the first foreign star that MLS had; The former goalkeeper emigrated after playing with Atlante. He stayed in the US league for two years and returned to Mexican soccer to join Cruz Azul in 1997.