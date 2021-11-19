Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Thursday, November 18

We ask you a question: which movie on the Hulu grill? has won more Oscars?

This platform is ready to give you only the best quality offer. Therefore, we challenge you to read the reviews of the 10 most awarded films. Not in vain do users do more than make good comments about the offer of film productions.

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

3. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

Four. Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘

An orphan boy, who has always lived on the streets, eventually becomes a powerful drug dealer, but unexpectedly decides to leave everything to succeed in the world of music.

5. The boys from the neighborhood

Surprising debut of the very young John Singleton – nominated for an Oscar for best director at only 21 years old – in a drama that tells the story of three childhood friends who live in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles. All three will have to face difficult dilemmas to make their way in life.

6. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have pursued him to the United States.

7. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

8. The Warren File: Demon Bound

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren come across what would become one of the most sensational cases in their archives. The fight for a child’s soul takes them beyond anything they have ever seen before, to mark the first time in American history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

9. Assault on the armored car

In 1982, two friends decide to give the hit of their lives and rob an armored vehicle depot to get the loot. A detective from the New York police is put in charge of the investigation to try to clarify what until then would be the most important armored car robbery in the history of the United States. Based on real events.

10. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and get caught up in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

