Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy for cancer risk – Movie News

Hugh Jackman has shared a video through his social networks where he confirms that he recently underwent a skin biopsy on the recommendation of his doctors, in order to detect any signs of cancer in time.





Hugh jackman He is one of the most popular actors of recent years thanks to the successful characters that he has brought to the big screen, among which are the powerful mutant Wolverine in the franchise of X-Men, Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (for which he received an Oscar nomination) or PT Barnum from the musical The Great Showman. Recently, the Australian confirmed through a video posted on social networks that he has undergone a skin biopsy due to some irregularities found by doctors.

In the clip, which barely lasts 29 seconds, the Astralian actor can be seen wearing a mask, which is removed for a moment to show a band that covers a segment of his nose, and mHe noted that his dermatologists and doctors recommended that he undergo such a procedure in order to rule out any abnormal outlook.

[Los médicos] They saw something that was a little uneven, so they took a biopsy and are looking at it. If you see me with this bandage, don’t worry, I’ll tell you what happens, but I think everything will be fine.

At the end of the clip, the protagonist of Logan and Bad education, also reminded all his followers about getting constant check-ups and using sunscreen. These statements have brought back the medical situation he experienced in 2017, when Jackman last underwent clinical treatment to stop basal cell carcycoma..

Although this condition has followed Hugh Jackman much of his life, in 2015 he mentioned that everything could have started from his childhood, since neither he nor his family were clear about the harmful effect of solar radiation on the skin, as he mentioned in interview with ABC News. “I don’t think my mom or dad bought it or made us wear [protector solar]. “

Among the future projects of the actor is Reminiscence, sci-fi thriller written and directed by Lisa joy, which will show the story of a scientist after discovering a way to relive his past and use technology to search for his lost love. The film is expected to premiere in mid-August 2021, in addition to its early inclusion in the HBO Max catalog.