How would The Rock be playing Broly?

Thanks to the art of a Brazilian artist, we have been able to observe the result of seeing The Rock as this important character from Dragon Ball

The big screen adaptations of all kinds of work usually attract attention of all the public. When it comes to an animated series, expectations are usually not that high, due to the large number of failures there have been, especially with Japanese animations. It is true that there are all kinds, and there are some better adaptations than others, but the community he does not usually see it with such good eyes.

Still, fans enjoy imagining their favorite characters. played by the actors who wanted. We already do it constantly with Marvel and DC characters, so it would not be otherwise with the sleeves. Dragon Ball is a standard of the otaku world and hopefully there will be many interpretations by fans. Broly is one of the great characters that the community adores, so looking for an actor to match to a live performance must be very important.

For today we bring a piece by a Brazilian artist what have you wanted to imagine the saiyan like he’s played by The Rock. The charismatic fighter, who is now building a great acting career could be perfect to play the great Broly how much headache it has caused Goku. Through his personal account Samukarts has left us this result, quite realistic:

We do not know if they have plans to adapt a story of this type and if they are going to have this actor for it, but we would not rule out that it would be good. The truth is that Dwayne Johnson has saved a big hole in the fans and it will surely be well received as it is. Now it’s time to see if we are currently prepared for an adaptation of Dragon Ball or not. Must remember that we are waiting for some very important, like One Piece or Cowboy Bebop for Netflix, so it may be a matter of time. Would you like to see it and make this cast like that?