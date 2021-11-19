How to use Super follows subscriptions to earn money on Twitter?

Twitter has implemented a subscription system in the style of Onlyfans, know what Super Follows is and how to use it.

Capitalizing on social networks is not something new, there are not a few who today receive an extra income thanks to their social networks. Even so, until not long ago make money on Twitter without the intervention of a brand it was not possible, but all change thanks to Twitter Super Follows.

Since February 2021, Twitter announced that it was preparing a new tool for its users to could begin to monetize on this social network. And although many believed that this would work in relation to the scope of their tweets, the approach was another.

Twitter decided to create a subscription service very similar to Onlyfans with which its creators can start generating profits. That is why we have created a guide so that you know what is how it works Twitter Super Follows.

Twitter Super Follows: Onlyfans’ new competition

The sale of exclusive content is one of the most popular services of the moment, thanks to this Onlyfans has managed to position itself as one of the most popular platforms of the moment and Twitter saw this as a great way to expand its services.

For this reason, the bird’s social network has created a subscription service in which its users can offer exclusive content to their followers. So when someone offers a Super Follows subscription, Your Super Followers can see additional Tweets created especially for them.

With a paid monthly subscription to Super Follows creators will need to offer additional content, exclusive previews and certain benefits to your followers. However, they are the ones who decide what kind of additional content they share.

Super Followers: How to make money on Twitter?

Until now, this service remains in a trial period, so the capacity of Super Follows creators has been limited. In order to be part of this group and share paid content on Twitter as in Only Fans must have the following requirements:

Being over 18 years

Have at least 10,000 followers

Tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days

At the moment, users who can apply to offer subscriptions of Super Follows is limited to users in the United States, but it is expected to open for the rest of the world soon.

How much does Super Follows cost and how much money can you earn with it?

Super Follows has 3 types of subscriptions, the first one with a cost 2.99, the next goes up to 4.99 and the widest is 9.99. Of this subscription cost, creators take 97% after reaching $ 50,000 in earnings, before this they will be able to receive 80%.

How to use Twitter Super Follows?

As long as the trial period continues, this service will only be available on iOS. For use Twitter Super Follows You just have to go to the Twitter profile you want to follow.

If the user offers a Super Follows subscription and you follow him, you will see the Supersect button in the upper right corner of his profile. But if you still don’t follow it, you should start doing it, once you do you will see the button.

When you press Superfollow you will get a preview of the type of additional content that the user offers and the price of the subscription. Then you just have to accept the terms and complete the purchase of your subscription and that’s it.