How to make WhatsApp sound with the tone of MSN Messenger – Noticieros Televisa

If you were a user of MSN Messenger and you miss the tone of your notifications, we tell you how you can make your WhatsApp sound like this.

Launched by Microsoft in 1999, MSN Messenger was one of the first instant messaging programs and in a very short time it became the most popular of his time.

Although at the beginning it had very basic functions, MSN Messenger gradually added new tools with which, in addition to sending text messages, it was possible to send sounds, emoticons, buzzes, voice messages and personalize chats, becoming the pioneer of many applications and social networks today.

One of the characteristic elements that users remember with more nostalgia is the sound that this program emitted when a new message was received.

Even though MSN Messenger disappeared in 2013, it is possible to use its notification tone on WhatsApp; to do so you just have to follow these steps:

Download the MSN Messenger ringtone, we suggest you search for it on YouTube as “tucutín” or “tukutín” from MSN Messenger When you find it, download it to your phone in MP3 format Open WhatsApp and enter the menu Features Choose Settings and then access the section of Notifications By pressing the option Notification tone The list of sounds that you have available on your cell phone will be displayed Search and select the MP3 audio with the MSN Messenger ringtone you downloaded Save changes

And that’s it, now you will have configured the msn messenger ringtone for your notifications on WhatsApp. In case you want to use another custom shade, you can follow the same procedure.