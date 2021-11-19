How to install applications on Android TV with your mobile

Now it is possible to install applications on your TV with Android TV using only your mobile.

It was one of the most repeated requests by the holders of televisions with Android TV, and finally it is a reality: it is now possible to install apps on TV directly from your mobile.

Until now, in order to install an application on an Android TV, you had to access directly to the Play Store from the television itself. Now, finally, it is possible download the applications directly from the mobile version of Google Play.

Install apps on your TV from your mobile through the Play Store

The mechanism that Google uses to allow installation on televisions is not new. For several years now, it is possible install apps on WearOS watches through Google Play from the mobile. For supported apps, you just have to access the application page and choose the clock where you want to install the app.

In the case of televisions, the process is the same. You just have to open the page of an application compatible with Android TV, and in the list of compatible devices in the drop-down list that appears next to the “Install” button, and choose the TV.

If an application is already installed on the TV, its status will appear on the application page, indicating on which TV it is installed.

Although this feature has already started to arrive, not all Android TV users they seem to be seeing the option on their devices. Be that as it may, it will most likely start to reach everyone as the days go by.

