How to get the 3 initials Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

After learning information about which starter to choose, the bike, the Poké-clock, Fishing, the rare candies, how to get money, Change the time and the Pokémon of the Underground Caves, next to the best Pokémon you can get soon, friendship, all about shiny, the best Fire-type Pokémon, clothes and the Amulet Coin and the Double Incense, this time you can learn how to get all the initials of Sinnoh in the game. We leave you with the information:

Steps to unlock them

The steps to follow They are as follows after unlocking the National Pokédex:

After defeating Cintia and becoming the new Champion of Sinnoh, you must complete Sinnoh’s Pokédex by seeing all 150 Pokémon. Go to Arena Town and talk to Professor Serbal to unlock the National Pokédex. . Now that you have the National Pokédex, use your explorer kit to access the Underground Grottoes Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup will now start spawning in grottos at these locations:

Initial locations

For Chimchar, go to the headquarters of the map located in the northeast of Sinnoh. The post-game location can be accessed after defeating the High Command, use the scout kit there after arriving and go down. Once in the caverns, head north until you find the lava area (it looks like a red square on the map). The Pokémon should appear there (if it does not appear, exit and enter again)

With TurtwigAfter unlocking the National Pokédex, go to Jubilee City or Greenleaf Town and use the exploration kit there to immediately look for the square on the map that is divided in half with green and blue: this is the hiding place of the special source where it should pokemon appear. If it does not appear to you (there is not much probability that it will), enter and exit the route.

As to PiplupWe must also go to Jubilee City or Green Leaf Town and use the exploration kit there to access the caves. Players can find Piplup in the exact same location as Turtwig. We can also find Piplup in the water-only hideouts in the southwestern areas of the Sinnoh map.

Finally, it should be noted that, if you do not want to wait to unlock the National Pokédex, it will be necessary to use exchanges.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

Source.