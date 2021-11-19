How to change clothes, complete list of outfits with images, prices and more in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

How to customize outfits

You must first head to Rocavelo City after having defeated the second gym leader, Gardenia In Ciudad Rocavelo, go to the metronome styles store Here you can buy different styles to customize the appearance of your character Here you can also get the DLC clothes here, specifically the Platinum style, and change clothes at any time

All clothing and styles with prices

If you need money, we already explained how to get it quickly in the game. This is the list:

