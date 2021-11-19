how to activate song lyrics

The lyrics of the songs arrive on Spotify with the so-called “lyrics” mode: discover how to turn the app into your personal karaoke.

After several years of comings and goings, Spotify finally lets you read song lyrics that are being listened to, thanks to a collaboration with the popular application specialized in lyrics, Musixmatch.

Spotify’s “Lyrics” function is now available to all users, both those who use the platform for free, and those who have contracted a Premium subscription. Today we are going to explain to you how can you use this feature to read the lyrics of your songs while you listen to them.

How to view song lyrics on Spotify on Android

The mobile version of Spotify is likely to benefit the most from the arrival of this feature. There were many users of the platform who asked for the arrival of this feature for years, and now it is finally possible read the lyrics of the songs that are listened to in Spotify for Android and iOS. To do so, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the Spotify audio player while a song is playing by tapping on the song name on the colored card at the bottom of the screen. While the song is playing, swipe up on the screen. The lyrics of the song appear, scrolling in real time as the song plays. To open the letters in full screen, tap on the icon with the two arrows in the upper left corner.

How to view song lyrics in Spotify on Windows PC and macOS

If you are one of those who use Spotify on your computer, either Windows or macOS, you can also read the lyrics of the songs you listen to. You just have to follow these steps:

In the play bar at the bottom, tap on the microphone icon while a song is playing. The letters will appear in the main section of the application window. For now, the Lyrics function does not support full screen mode.

How to view song lyrics on Spotify on Smart TV

What’s more, Spotify has also added the option to see the lyrics in a big way, in the version of the app for televisions, consoles and other multimedia platforms. You just have to do this process:

Opens the “Now Playing View” mode for a song. Go to the lower right corner until you reach the “Lyrics” button and activate the option. The letters will appear on the TV screen.

It is worth noting that, if you want to see the lyrics on a television, you will have to make sure you have a compatible device. These include Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Android TV, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast.

