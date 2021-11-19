How do hormones affect our psychological well-being?

Hormones are chemicals secreted by the glands of our body, that travel through the blood to cause a certain activity in our organs. Hormones influence our emotions and our emotions influence our hormones, so our lifestyle (that is, our diet, our physical activity, our sleep and our psychological care) is going to be an important regulator of both parties.

Some specific situations, such as facing a threat or processes as natural as giving birth, activate certain hormones in order to generate as a consequence a specific emotion to adapt appropriately to that situation. Next, we highlight some of the neurons most involved in processing emotions.

Stress | Envato

Cortisol

This hormone is present in estates of stress and anxiety. It is a hormone that allows us to activate and fill us with energy, that is why it is secreted mostly with the arrival of sunlight in the morning.

When cortisol is low, states of helplessness, irritability and demotivation occur. On the other hand, if we remain concerned and with high levels of stress on a day-to-day basis, we can maintain such high levels of cortisol that we run the risk of developing problems such as the following:

Respiratory diseases and allergies due to a decrease in our immune system.

Ulcers and irritable colon due to dysregulation of the proper absorption of food.

Heart disease due to an increase in blood pressure.

Lack of memory and concentration due to difficulties in sleeping.

Diabetes and nutritional problems due to fat retention.

Infertility due to the possibility of erectile dysfunction and interruptions in the ovulatory cycle.

Dermatological complications due to the reactivity of the skin when we are not well.





Group of friends | Envato

Oxytocin

This hormone is present in our closest personal relationships, for example, in couple relationships, in sexual acts, in falling in love, in friendships, in caring behaviors and in raising children. Oxytocin is present at times such as childbirth in order to prepare the uterus and make dilation possible. The latest studies show that excessively high levels of oxytocin, produce a symptomatology similar to that of alcohol (It produces disinhibition and limitation of our sense of fear, producing a greater approach to risks). When oxytocin is low, we are more likely to develop depressive and low mood states, as well as a lack of empathy, which directly affects interpersonal relationships.





Mindfulness | Envato

Endorphins

These hormones are a favorite becausee generate important welfare states. They make it possible to reduce pain acting almost in the same way as morphine and allow you to experience states of euphoria and happiness, as well as to enjoy healthy tasks (such as, for example, playing sports or maintaining interpersonal relationships). Endorphins are also present during labor as a natural pain reliever, especially if the mother feels calm and confident. An excess of endorphins causes problems with blood pressure and muscle problems and when the levels are low, major mental health problems may appear related to depression, anxiety and sleep.





These are the foods you should be careful with at all-you-can-eat buffets | iStock

Ghrelin and leptin

Ghrelin creates a feeling of hunger, however, leptin alerts our brain that we are satiateds and regulates in the long term the energy balance and the amount of fat that we store in our body. Emotions influence our eating behavior, in such a way that many times we eat certain foods to alleviate emotions (what we call: “emotional hunger”) that we do not know how to manage due to lack of tools.

If this behavior becomes a repetitive dynamic, the likelihood of leptin resistance is increased. As a consequence, the brain thinks it needs more energy even though it already has enough storage and we end up eating more than necessary. In the same way, in very stressful situations, our appetite can reduce so much that these hormones are deregulated and cause great consequences in our diet and our emotions.





To sleep | Envato

Melatonin

This hormone it is present in the sleep and wake cycles. It has been shown to be a hormone that slows premature aging and acts as a neurological protector. Therefore, when this hormone is scarce there are consequences such as the appearance of insomnia, impaired attention, concentration and memory and increases the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. The consequences of a high level of melatonin are related to drowsiness and lack of energy.

In conclusion, the key to health is to maintain the balance of our emotions and our hormones. For this, it is important to listen to our needs to regulate ourselves and maintain a healthy lifestyle taking care of ourselves on a day-to-day basis.

