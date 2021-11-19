Honduran young woman: “My life changed since I joined OnlyFans” ⁣

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

“You get used to criticism, hate (I hate) and the looks of people ”, are the words of Suzel Dominguez, one of the first Honduran in joining OnlyFans. ⁣⁣ The native of La Paz, southeastern Honduras, revealed that she entered the platform in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. “Starting the pandemic, I didn’t have much to do and I decided to enter that world. Specifically since March 2020 ”.⁣⁣ After more than a year of being active in OnlyFans, Dominguez commented that she went through several difficult moments. Starting with his family, who disagreed when they found out about the content he shared through the subscription service.⁣⁣ “Most of my family knows what I am currently up to. At the beginning it was not much to their liking due to what I published, but when they saw that I was doing very well they got used to it ”, he said.

Suzel is one of the first Hondurans to join OnlyFans.

Also, Suzel explains that she has been the victim of criticism and hatred from various people due to her profession. “It is very difficult, we live in a third world country, but you get used to criticism, hate (hatred) from the people ”. ⁣⁣ OnlyFans changed his life⁣⁣ Thanks to the earnings her subscribers leave her, the young woman assures that her life has changed since she decided to join the platform. It charges $ 25 a month to view its content. “My life changed a lot since I joined OnlyFans.” Can you live off such a platform?Suzel says yes. “I don’t like to say how much money I earn for security reasons, but I can support myself perfectly and live well.” ⁣⁣The young woman has managed to start another type of business as a result of her subscription content. ⁣⁣

