Heartbreaking testimonies from Raúl Jiménez’s environment are revealed in the preview of a documentary about his injury

The documentary will premiere on November 20 on an English content platform and it will be available on the English club’s channels until December 8.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Heartbreaking testimonies from relatives, coaches and teammates of Raúl Jiménez were revealed in the preview of a documentary called “Red Code”, inspired by the return of the Mexican to the courts after the skull injury he suffered with the Wolves in the Premier League.

In the video released by the club Wolverhampton through their social networks, they question Raul Jimenez on whether he remembers what happened (the header between him and the Brazilian David Luiz) and answered no.

Raúl Jiménez, cover of the Documentary Code Red @Wolves

The player’s wife, Daniela basso, expressed that at that time of the mishap “I remember that I closed my eyes and said: ‘please wake up, please wake up, move a little to know that you are alive'”.

Martha Rodriguez, Raúl’s mother, indicated that it was “a desperation for not having an answer, to see that time passes, passes and passes and there is only one Raúl Jiménez, my son, lying on the ground”, while Raúl Jiménez father said that after what happened “I saw him, we we merge in a hug of love, of knowing that he is alive after such a sad and painful experience “.

Coach Nuno Holy Spirit He also gives his testimony in the video: “We were very scared, and then we started hearing code red, and I just asked, ‘what is code red?”

The doctor Matt perry added: “I knew immediately that he was seriously injured” and Ollie Leaper, Wolves physical therapist said: “It was difficult, we did not know if we would see him again.”

Conor Coady, captain of the Wolverhampton, said that at that time questions arose: “Is he alive? Did something horrible happen to him? At the time I didn’t care if he would play soccer again.”

2 Related

Raul Jimenez he added, “It’s part of living your life, you can be right or wrong, but you have to enjoy everything you do. I want to be the same, but at the same time I want to give more, show that I can do more.”

The forward’s wife said that now that he is back, they are simply proud of Jiménez.

The documentary will premiere on November 20 on an English content platform and it will be available on the English club’s channels until December 8.