‘Hawkeye’: Jeremy Renner confirms the existence of a WhatsApp group with all the Avengers

What kind of messages would Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson send each other? Perhaps the best memes of the MCU. And why are we talking about this? Because the protagonist of ‘Hawkeye’ revealed that there is a WhatsApp group of the Avengers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been part of our cinephile lives for the last 13 years; and we have gotten used to seeing Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson or Chris Evans like Hollywood superstars. Nevertheless, few times we imagine them creating a WhatsApp group where all the Avengers, sending each other the best memes of the week and funny audio notes. And recently, Jeremy renner confirmed that this exists and, in fact, they share personal experiences, as good friends that they are.

Through an interview with Phase zero, Renner was accompanied by Hailee steinfeld, her co-star in the upcoming Marvel Studios series, which will hit Disney Plus at the end of this month, Hawkeye. When asked jokingly if he was competing with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth the title as the last original avenger to stay alive on screen, the protagonist of Arctic Dogs revealed the existence of a private group on WhatsApp, with all his fellow MCUs!

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Clinto Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld will introduce Kate Bishop.



Well, just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so yeah, we have a group chat and it’s all of us. Some who are still alive and ‘screen dead’.

“Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really talk about our work much. And that’s also the great thing about being Avengers friends … We talk about our children and, you know, about divorces and marriages and house building, we just talk about our things in life“shared the Californian actor that you will surely remember in Catch you! and Avengers: Endgame.

This moment aroused laughter and Hailee Steinfeld even mentioned that it was crazy find out about this, since it is not common to walk through life and find out that the Avengers actually have a WhatsApp group where they share the smallest aspects of their personal lives, just like a good friend would.

It’s great! Our friendship has been very, very special.

‘Hawkeye’ arrives this November 24 exclusively on Disney +.



Recently own Jeremy renner confirmed that his character in Hawkeye, Clint Barton, will return to one of his physical disabilities as presented in the Marvel comics, as he mentioned in a global press conference. “I grew up with one of my cousins ​​who is deaf. And it is a condition present in my life for a long time, along with the idea that there are many people with different abilities. (In the series) I just have trouble hearing, I’m not completely deaf. “

Do not forget that Hawkeye will premiere its first two episodes on November 24 through Disney Plus. This production also has the participation of Florence pugh, Vera farmiga, Linda Cardellini and the Mexican interpreter, Tony dalton.