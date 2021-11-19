Halo Infinite multiplayer breaks records on Steam

We are almost finishing 2021, but before that we will see how Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios say goodbye to the year in style with the first intergenerational titles with technologies to take the breath away even the most demanding, Halo Infinite being the final climax next December.

Although we had already had rumors for a few days, on the 15th the multiplayer was released with total surprise free to plaand of this new installment both on PC and on past and new generation consoles, in addition to being available through the Xbox Game Pass service.

Halo Infinite sweeps Steam

As soon as it was launched on the market, we already have numbers that speak for themselves, since in just one hour this multiplayer had positioned itself in the most played of Steam and with a good number of simultaneous players, something that continued to grow in the following hours.

But it seems that the success of Halo Infinite does not stop growing on the Valve platform and already has become the most played game published by Xbox Game Studios in less than 24 hours, reaching a maximum peak of 272,586 recurring players, being an authentic record for Microsoft games in this store.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer success is just the beginning, as in a few weeks we expect to see the launch of the single-player campaign and see how successful Halo is on both PC and Xbox.