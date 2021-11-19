Halo Infinite marks Co-op Mode on its calendar, while the Forge will be begging for a little more

343 Industries chief creative officer confirms that both modes will debut with Seasons 2 and 3.

Halo Infinite is on everyone’s lips after the unexpected launch of its multiplayer mode, an experience that has crept into the most popular games on Steam in recent days. However, and beyond the work that 343 Industries currently has to fix unforeseen bugs, the developer is already marking the news related to the Cooperative Mode and the Forging.

We will carry the cooperative campaign with Season 2 and the Forge with Season 3Joseph Saten, Chief Creative OfficerWe already knew that 343 Industries would launch Halo Infinite without these features, but he has not stopped thinking about when should they be included in the game. We have been able to read these intentions in an interview that Joseph Staten, creative head of the study, has granted to Eurogamer, where he reiterates that Season 1 it will last until May 2022: “our objective remains in what I said before, which is to carry the cooperative campaign with Season 2 and the Forge with Season 3.”

Therefore, Halo Infinite’s Co-op Mode can be expected to see the light of day after Season 1 ends in May next year, while the Forge will make us wait a little longer. After all, at 343 Industries they want to make sure that all the technical elements work perfectly in order to guarantee a good gaming experience, a goal that is now perceived with the premiere of multiplayer mode: “We don’t want to commit to specific dates at this time, because as we are seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things may be ahead of the priority list.”

It is clear that Halo Infinite is beginning its journey to gradually surprise us with its content, something that has started with the multiplayer mode and that will progress with the main campaign, the Cooperative Mode and the Forge. Regardless, 343 Industries is polishing the online experience and now has revised the progression of the battle pass, among other recently added changes. As for the campaign, all players will be able to enjoy it from December 8, although in 3DJuegos we have already been able to access a good piece of its history and it has left us some very positive first impressions.

