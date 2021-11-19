Halo Infinite applies the first improvements to the battle pass

Last Monday, and as the final culmination of the event celebrating the 20 years of Xbox history, Microsoft gave us some spectacular news: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Now Available, and best of all, it is completely free.

After its premiere, we are many players who have barely been able to get off the screen and who we are enjoying this spectacular title like real children.

However, despite the fact that we can only rave about the new 343 Industries title, there are certain aspects of the game that the community has not liked as much, such as the slow progress of the Battle Pass. Luckily, the studio has listened to the community and got to work immediately, so We can already enjoy the first changes in the progress of the Battle Pass.

#HaloInfinite players can now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The “Play 1 Game” Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also being updated to better serve players of all skill levels. (1/4) – Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 18, 2021

The first improvements of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass now available

As recently reported by the Twitter account of Halo Support, for a few hours we can already find first changes available made in the progression of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass. One of the main changes is the inclusion of the daily challenge “Play any game”, which will guarantee us Get a minimum of 50 experience points each day.

Another of the main changes made is expanding experience boosters, which will last 60 minutes instead of the current 30 minutes. Issues have also been fixed for some challenges where their progression did not count until now.

Without a doubt, this is good news that shows that 343 Industries is listening to the comments of its followers; however, there is also a bad part to this news. And is that due to the changes made, the progress of all challenges will be completely reset and we will lose the progress we had, something that will not sit well with those who were about to complete the weekly challenges.

As a result of these changes, all progress on active Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset, however, all players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week’s Ultimate Reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor. (4/4) – Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 18, 2021

To compensate players who are affected by the challenge reset, all players who enter Halo Infinite in the next November 23 and 30, they will receive the final reward of this week, the Sigil Mark VII visor.

Stay tuned to Generation Xbox to stay tuned for all Halo Infinite related news.