Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend, was going to star in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘before Angelina Jolie got the role

The typical spy action movie, ‘Mr and Mrs smith‘is famous for her great acting and the chemistry between the actors on and off the set. What’s more, the protagonists Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They started dating as a result of spending time together on their shoot. The film is about a failed marriage between two spies who try to kill each other, which gives rise to a mixture of action, romance and comedy.

Back then, fans went crazy when they found out that their leads started dating in real life. So now it seems impossible to imagine another actress playing Mrs. Smith but the director of the film, Doug Liman, assures that Angelina Jolie it hadn’t been his first choice.

Before dating Angelina and Jennifer Aniston, Brad had had another girlfriend, Gwyneth paltrow. They met on the set of ‘Seven‘in 1994 and they immediately started having a relationship. They were together for three years and they never wanted to hide how much they loved each other with the public. In fact, Pitt thanked him by receiving his Golden Globe in 1996 for ‘Twelve Monkeys‘and referred to her as his “angel” and the “love of his life“.





Cinema: Mr. and Mrs. Smith | Atresplayer

In an interview with VanityFair, Paltrow admits that the relationship ended mainly because of her immaturity: “I was a girl. I was 22 when we met. It took me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You cannot make that decision when you are 22 years old … “, he explains, referring to his commitment to the actor.

“I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me … I didn’t know what i was doingPaltrow also says that although they do not see each other, they continue to have a friendly relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow was to be Mrs. Smith in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘

Following Pitt and Jolie’s divorce in 2016, Entertainment Weekly interviewed the director of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘where she revealed that she wanted to have Paltrow in the movie because she felt the chemistry between her and Pitt would have been very beneficial to the movie:

“Because they really are ex. Think about the spectacle that is. Fireworks could really fly in that situation. Because I’m sure there’s something one of them was mad at the other about. You find out what that problem is and you take it out at the right time, with the camera rolling, “he explains.

However, the idea did not go ahead because the executives considered that could be harmful to Brad and Gwyneth: “My producers were like, ‘Look, that’s a great idea. But Brad is a human being. Even if he was up for it, is not correct that we put him in a situation where I have to revive the demons of a relationship. That’s it a little too crazy‘”Liman admits. In the end, he abandoned the idea and hired Jolie instead.





Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt | Getty Images

Surely you are interested in:

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Using His Fame To Influence The Custody Battle Of Her Children