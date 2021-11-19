Guillermo Ochoa removes the chip from the Mexican National Team and focuses on the League with America

America returned this morning to training at the facilities of Coapa after having received a day of rest after the friendly meeting with Atlante. Familiar faces were seen in El Nido with the return to training of the players who came with their teams for the FIFA Date.

One of those who reported was the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, Guillermo Ochoa, who as soon as he set foot in the club, completely changed the chip of the Tricolor and the World Cup qualifiers to get that of the creams and the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021

Upon his return, the goalkeeper posted on his account Instagram a photo of you on your arrival at Nest accompanied by a message in which he makes it clear that now he will put all his focus on the big party of Mexican soccer and it will be later when he thinks again about the ticket to Qatar 2022.

“Back home to prepare for a Liguilla that we have been looking forward to in Coapa for a long time and to move forward because the day will come to correct / improve and resume the planned course in qualifying … all in good time !!!”, published the millionaire goalkeeper, who was the least thrashed in this tournament.

In such a way, Paco Memo he fills with the desire to be champion again with America. He only has one league won with the club, this in the tournament Closing 2005, just in the beginning of his career. Now, consolidated as a player with a career made, he wants to add another championship as an American player.