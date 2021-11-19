Guadalajara wants the Tri game in the tie and “more games” of the 2026 World Cup

In Guadalajara they feel ready to host the 2026 World Cup and they would like to have several games, they also want to be the headquarters of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup Qualifying.

The Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, assured that they will seek to bring the Mexican National Team for a game of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying in addition to that they will seek to have a greater number of matches for the 2026 World Cup.

The Government of Jalisco will seek for Guadalajara to have more games in the 2026 World Cup. EFE

“The national team needs great support in a complicated environment and there is a possibility that a game can be played here, I hope that the duel against the United States or Panama can be played here, which will be of vital importance. and hopefully Jalisco will also host, it would be an honor to receive the Mexican National Team.

The issue of sanctions without an audience that they have for two games, they are doing the rescheduling, based on that, is the only thing that complicates things. But I hope that Yon de Luisa sees Guadalajara as a city that can provide great support to the Mexican team, ”said Alfaro Ramírez.

In the same way, the Governor of the State of Jalisco, emphasized that they will seek as a venue for the World Cup in 2026 to have more than three games in Guadalajara territory.

“There are three games planned, but I am confident that there will be effective management to have more games here. You realize when international authorities come and you see how the transport infrastructure is, internal communications, the reconstruction of the airport and you see how everything around the stadium is.. I felt calm that they are leaving with a great image and that more games can be given to the city ”, he added.

In the end, he assured that the city of Guadalajara and the state of Jalisco are ready to host a World Cup for the third time, after they took enough action for FIFA to take a good image.

“It has been a very good meeting, they are seeing the last details and it is clear that Guadalajara is ready to host the World Cup for the third time, We present the actions we carry out to have the infrastructure at 100, FIFA takes a great image of the city and today with a new stadium and Guadalajara is fighting to have more games and a more leading role and we trust that FIFA will give us the vote of confidence to have a greater presence and Guadalajara is once again the most important sporting event in the world “, he concluded.